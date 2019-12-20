WATCH: Wigan pupils trip the light fantastic

Winstanley Community Primary School was filled with light for a special high-tech show in aid of a good cause.

The school’s digital leaders, who are aged 10 and 11, built and programmed a Christmas light show with more than 11,000 pixel lights.

Some of the staff and pupils that worked on the fabulous show

Stuart Naylor, ICT technician and teaching assistant, cut out every decoration and drilled all the holes.

The children sanded the holes and wired the show, as well as using software to synchronise the lights to music.

The light show, which proved to be a hit with the audience, was held to raise money for Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley.

