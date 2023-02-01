News you can trust since 1853
We visited the best place in Wigan to get a tea or coffee according to Tripadvisor

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago

Caffe Rosso on Wigan Lane was the highest rated on the online site.

The cafe is often busy with many regulars paying a visit on a daily visit.

Customer Philip Powell said: “I’ve been coming here since it opened.

"It has great coffee and a lovely atmosphere.”

The establishment also has a secret lodge out the back for functions or as a quiet space to have a brew.

1. Caffe Rosso

From left, Stephen Blundell, Cathy Cattle, Nadine Livingstone and Will Catlin.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Caffe Rosso

Caffe Rosso, Wigan Lane, Wigan - top rated on Tripadvisor.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Caffe Rosso

Joint owners, from left, Will Catlin and Stephen Blundell.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Caffe Rosso

.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

