We paid a visit to the best place in Wigan to get tea and coffee from according to Tripadvisor
By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago
Caffe Rosso on Wigan Lane was the highest rated on the online site.
The cafe is often busy with many regulars paying a visit on a daily visit.
Customer Philip Powell said: “I’ve been coming here since it opened.
"It has great coffee and a lovely atmosphere.”
The establishment also has a secret lodge out the back for functions or as a quiet space to have a brew.
