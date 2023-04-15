News you can trust since 1853
Wedding venues near me: These are the highest rated venues in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

As wedding season gets underway, many people will be looking for their perfect venue whether that be for the ceremony or wedding breakfast.

By Sian Jones
Published 15th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Wigan and its surrounding area is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.

Each of these venues has a rating of four or more stars out of five according to Google.

In no particular order, these are the 11 highest rated wedding venues in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 300 reviews

1. Ashfield House- Wigan Road, Standish

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 300 reviews Photo: MA

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 from 1208 reviews

2. Albert's- School Lane, Standish

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 from 1208 reviews Photo: MA

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 77 reviews

3. The Village on The Green- Woods Road, Aspull

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 77 reviews Photo: MA

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1010 reviews

4. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club- Moss Lane, Wrightington

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1010 reviews Photo: submit

