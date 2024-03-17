Wedding venues near me: These are the highest rated venues in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

As the wedding season gets under way, many people will be looking for their perfect venue whether that be for the ceremony or wedding breakfast.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Wigan and its surrounding area is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.

Each of these venues has a rating of four or more stars out of five according to Google.

In no particular order, these are the 15 highest rated wedding venues in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

These are the highest rated wedding venues in and around Wigan

1. WWIG-12-03-24-wedding venues-NWupload.jpg

These are the highest rated wedding venues in and around Wigan Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 from 398 reviews

2. Holland Hall- Lafford Lane, Up Holland.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 from 398 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 from 1409 reviews

3. Albert's- School Lane, Standish

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 from 1409 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1137 reviews

4. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club- Moss Lane, Wrightington

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1137 reviews Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.