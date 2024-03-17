Wigan and its surrounding area is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.
Each of these venues has a rating of four or more stars out of five according to Google.
In no particular order, these are the 15 highest rated wedding venues in and around Wigan according to Google reviews
2. Holland Hall- Lafford Lane, Up Holland.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 from 398 reviews Photo: MA
3. Albert's- School Lane, Standish
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 from 1409 reviews Photo: MA
4. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club- Moss Lane, Wrightington
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1137 reviews Photo: submit
