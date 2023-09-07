WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Wigan babies born this summer
As a celebration of babies born this summer, we asked readers on the Wigan Today Facebook to send in photos of their new additions and you responded. Here are 54 new born Wigan babies.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Welcome to the World Photo: submitted
Albert Thomas Alfred Lowe, born 12.40pm on 12th July 2203, weighing 8lb 14oz. Photo: submitted
Alfie George Simm born 11th August. Photo: submitted
Maggie Clamp, born 11.58pm on 26th August 2023, weighing 7lb 1.5oz. Photo: submitted