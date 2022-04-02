Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022

Welcome Wigan's new British citizens

Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:55 am

The ceremony is held on the last Wednesday of every month at Wigan Town Hall.

1. WIGAN - 30-03-22 - from Mayor's list Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens and present certificates, pictured posing for photographs with new citizens and their family members at the British Citizenship ceremony, held every month at Wigan Town Hall.

Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. WIGAN - 30-03-22 - from Mayor's list Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens and present certificates, pictured posing for photographs with new citizens and their family members at the British Citizenship ceremony, held every month at Wigan Town Hall.

Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. WIGAN - 30-03-22 - from Mayor's list Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens and present certificates, pictured posing for photographs with new citizens and their family members at the British Citizenship ceremony, held every month at Wigan Town Hall.

Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. WIGAN - 30-03-22 - from Mayor's list Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens and present certificates, pictured posing for photographs with new citizens and their family members at the British Citizenship ceremony, held every month at Wigan Town Hall.

Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Yvonne KlieveWiganMayorGreater Manchester
Next Page
Page 1 of 4