Welcome Wigan's new British citizens

The ceremony is held on the last Wednesday of every month at Wigan Town Hall.
1. WIGAN - 30-03-22 - from Mayor's list
Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens and present certificates, pictured posing for photographs with new citizens and their family members at the British Citizenship ceremony, held every month at Wigan Town Hall.
Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. WIGAN - 30-03-22 - from Mayor's list
Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens and present certificates, pictured posing for photographs with new citizens and their family members at the British Citizenship ceremony, held every month at Wigan Town Hall.
Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. WIGAN - 30-03-22 - from Mayor's list
Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens and present certificates, pictured posing for photographs with new citizens and their family members at the British Citizenship ceremony, held every month at Wigan Town Hall.
Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. WIGAN - 30-03-22 - from Mayor's list
Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester Melanie Bryan OBE and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens and present certificates, pictured posing for photographs with new citizens and their family members at the British Citizenship ceremony, held every month at Wigan Town Hall.
Wigan British Citizenship ceremony - March 2022
Photo: Michelle Adamson