Young and old turned out in force on Saturday to take part in Aspull Worm Charming Championship.

The competition sees people use vibrations to charm as many worms out of their plot of ground as they can in a set time.

Music can be used to tempt out the worms and a garden fork can be stuck in the ground and vibrated to see if that helps.

But the rules say no drugs – including water – are allowed and the worms must be returned after the birds have gone to roost that evening.

Taking the glory this year were Team Thomas for the Big Jim trophy and Team Johnson as the overall winner.

The popular event started in 2013 and has raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.

Other attractions included bouncy castles, a cake stall, barbecue, crafts, face painting, raffle and a bar.

1. Aspull Worm Charming Championship Organiser Ruth Atherton with Coun Ron Conway Photo: David Hurst Photo Sales

2. Aspull Worm Charming Championship Isaac Stacey and Lennon Morris drum up the worms Photo: David Hurst Photo Sales

3. Aspull Worm Charming Championship Holly Power Photo: David Hurst Photo Sales

4. Aspull Worm Charming Championship Rebecca and Isaac McCarren make no bones about worm charming Photo: David Hurst Photo Sales