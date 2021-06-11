'Well-liked' Wigan mum-of-one killed herself, inquest hears

A mum was found hanged at her home, an inquest heard.

Holly Davies was discovered at her flat at Gas Street, Platt Bridge on March 8 shortly before 3.40pm.

The 36-year chef was was pronounced dead at 4.10pm after police and paramedics had attended.

Holly Davies

At her inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court, senior coroner for Manchester West Timothy Brennand, said Holly’s death was suicide.

He said she was “found hanging by her parents”.

A post-mortem was carried out by pathologist Dr David Barker which found the medical cause of her death was “suspension by ligature”.

During the hearing, a statement was read out from her dad Stephen Davies, who said Holly was an alcoholic who had battled with alcohol problems and had liver disease.

He said he had last seen his daughter when she turned up drunk at his home on March 7, the day before her death.

Stephen said: “She come to the house and I could see that she had been drinking and was intoxicated.

“I opened the door and she was slurring her words and saying nasty things to me and her mum Elaine.

“I had enough and told her to go home and sober up and get some rest.

“I got into the car and took her home.”

He then told how him and his wife had grown concerned after they had not heard from her after dropping her off.

He said: “Holly had left something at the house, so I went to drop it off.

“I knocked on the door of the flat but there was no response so I posted it through.

“I did a shop and tried to call her and my wife left messages but there was no answer.

“We were both concerned so we went to the flat again.“

It was then that her parents discovered Holly and phoned the police.

Describing his daughter as “well-liked”, he said she was a mum to Ruby and had lived in North Wales with her family for a number of years.

He said: “Holly was born in Billinge and was one of three children.

“She was locally educated in the Hindley area and had come through primary school and secondary school and further education.

“Holly was a clever girl who trained as a chef.

“She was a well-liked girl with lots of friends and Holly gave us a granddaughter Ruby in 2001.

“We moved to North Wales and bought a house which five of us shared and she was a head chef and manager of a bistro.

“We stayed in North Wales for 19 years and everything was brilliant.

“Elaine, Holly’s mum, was best friends with her.

“Holly would give out excess food to the homeless, she was so kind and sweethearted.”

The hearing also heard how alcohol was to take a grip on Holly’s life.

Although she had periods where she would not drink during rehab,she was never able to keep off it.

In a statement, her GP Dr Khan at Platt Bridge surgery, said Holly had alcohol-related liver disease leading to Cirrhosis.

He said that she had been in and out of hospital and that she had struggled with a range of conditions including a depressive mood and anxiety.

The hearing heard how Holly had been referred to alcohol addiction service We are With you Wigan and Leigh and had a referral to mental health services in Greater Manchester.

The inquest then read out a report from consultant forensic toxicologist Julie Evans, who said alcohol which equated to Holly being two-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit was found in her system.

Recording his conclusion, coroner Mr Brennand said Holly’s death was a deliberate act and ruled it as suicide.

He said: “The only appropriate conclusion here is suicide.

“Holly was a hardworking individual who trained as a chef.

“She was a single mum but she struggled with some personal circumstances and had taken to alcohol.

“She was a known alcoholic and she’d come to the end of her road of endurance.”