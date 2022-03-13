The brand-new initiative, introduced at Wigan Youth Zone in January, has seen teens taking part in weekly workouts to boost their mental wellbeing, supported by Banish, the UK’s first exercise app designed to support improved mental health.

It was inspired by a local man’s own mental health journey. Jamie Acton, former Leigh Centurion’s player and founder of the app, has battled his own demons over the years, which has led him to try and raise awareness of the impact of mental health issues.

Since completing the initial six-week programme young people have reported feeling more confident, happier in themselves and being able to communicate better with others around them.

Jamie Acton delivering a session at Wigan Youth Zone

Caitlyn, 16, from Wigan, has found the experience life-changing: “It’s really helped with my self-confidence. I don’t think or worry about what other people think as much anymore.

"Before I was very nervous and overthinking everything, it was quite lonely, but now I have lots of people to talk to.

“These sessions and using the Banish app at home, it’s made a really huge impact on my life. At first, I didn’t really think it was something that was going to make a big difference, but it has changed me, and I just feel good about myself.

“My mental health has shot up and I hadn’t realised how much it would help doing even more sport. I had previously played football regularly but using Banish and the check-in facility with the app to rate my mental wellbeing before and after the workouts has really helped me realise how much of a difference it makes.”

Youth zone members enjoying a Wellbeing work-out

Caitlyn is now using the Banish app three to four times a week.

She added: “I’ve now decided, after watching Jamie, I’d love to be a Personal Trainer. I always hoped to become a teacher but combining that element with sport is going to be my path now.”

Adam, aged 14-years-old, from Wigan, said the sessions have helped his anxiety: “I didn’t come here to fix my mental health, but I did have anxiety, and this has really helped and boosted my confidence.

“I found it hard to talk to people and communicate. I think the pandemic has made that even harder, as I spent a lot of time online and less time communicating in real life.

"Doing activity like this, that gets me out the house and increasing my communication has helped. I will be continuing to work out to feel better.”

The programme has proved so successful, Wigan Youth Zone plan to make the Banish sessions a daily event so even more young people can take part.

Hannah Jenkins, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “We’ve got young people that have come to the session with all sorts of mental health issues, a lot of people with social anxiety and people that struggle with depression.

“You can really see a difference in how they interact in this programme space, in the Youth Zone in general, with their peers and outside of the centre as well. It’s opened a lot of doors for them and we’re learning a lot more about this group of young people.

“Giving them the tools, via the Banish app, to empower themselves to do it off their own back, is such a huge milestone and something they haven’t had before. You can really see the difference in them all.”

The partnership began after Jamie Acton, Banish founder, approached Wigan Youth Zone, believing the young people at the centre could benefit from increased exercise to support their own mental wellbeing – particularly following months of lockdown and reduced organised group sports.

Jamie said: “When we first started these sessions, the young people were quite withdrawn, anxious and quiet.

“I start the sessions with a check-in to see how everyone is feeling and, to begin with, most of those attending were feeding back with quite high figures, showing they were feeling very anxious perhaps, or tired or even depressed.

"Now the sessions start with more positive numbers, and this really shows the progression amongst this group of young people.

“It’s been a pleasure to see the growth of the group and to hear how the sessions and using the app has really supported them in improving their mental health, both in and outside the youth zone.

“It just goes to show the power of regular exercise and movement. That’s the main reason we started Banish.

"When I retired from rugby I fell into a very negative spiral of depression and even dealing with suicidal thoughts. Exercise really helps me manage my mental wellbeing, and hopefully now we’ve passed this tool onto a new group of young people.”

The first app of its kind, Banish focuses on working out with the sole purpose of improving users’ mental health and wellbeing, rather than focusing on their fitness levels or physical appearance.

The Workout for your Wellbeing programme comes after Sport England published its Active Lives Children and Young People Survey Report for Academic Year 2020-21 in December. The report shows that in the 2020-21 period, activity levels amongst secondary school-aged children have fallen by around 4% year-on-year.

The report shows that more active children (those undertaking more than 60 minutes of activity on average per day) felt happier than those that were less active, they were more likely to report a positive attitude and have a more positive association with personal development.

In addition, the report revealed that Lancashire was amongst the counties with lower levels of active children, with 40.01 per cent to 44 per cent doing an average of 60+ minutes of activity a day.