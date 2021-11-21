We've had Wigan's lights switch-on - now comes Santa's parade!

Everyone was really put in the Christmas mood on Saturday afternoon and evening as a host of stars performed in the town centre before the illuminations were lit.

Large crowds gathered despite poor weather, and rain can't be an excuse for not turning out again on Sunday afternoon for the annual Santa parade because forecasters say it is going to be sunny and dry all day.

The parade begins in Mesnes Park at 1pm, follows various local streets before ending in The Wiend where a three-hour party takes place with entertainment, stalls and games.

The Christmas lights swtich-on was packed with entertainment

