What's on: Fun activities for all the family taking place across Wigan this July

1 . Streets Apart

A brand new outdoor festival – Streets Apart, will bring life and vibrancy to the town on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9 thanks to organisers at The Old Courts. It kicks off at 12pm with a parade at Mesnes Park, winding through the town centre and concluding at King Street. A 5m-tall puppet Farrah the Fox will be in attendance partnered by fellow puppet Frankie. Visitors can expect to see a family-friendly daytime programme, including roaming street performers, art battles, break-dancers, family catwalk extravaganza and more. As the sun sets, the celebration will continue with DJs and dancers. On the Sunday, activities will be community focused, featuring performances from local talent and societies, short film screenings and food and craft stalls. Photo: submit