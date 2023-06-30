What's on: Fun activities for all the family taking place across Wigan this July

There are lots of activities to get involved in as the summer holidays approach in Wigan.
Here’s a round-up of several events on the borough calendar for July, ranging from fun days to science shows.
1. Streets Apart
A brand new outdoor festival – Streets Apart, will bring life and vibrancy to the town on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9 thanks to organisers at The Old Courts.
It kicks off at 12pm with a parade at Mesnes Park, winding through the town centre and concluding at King Street. A 5m-tall puppet Farrah the Fox will be in attendance partnered by fellow puppet Frankie.
Visitors can expect to see a family-friendly daytime programme, including roaming street performers, art battles, break-dancers, family catwalk extravaganza and more. As the sun sets, the celebration will continue with DJs and dancers.
On the Sunday, activities will be community focused, featuring performances from local talent and societies, short film screenings and food and craft stalls. Photo: submit
2. Wigan Rotary Community Day.
Also taking place on Saturday July 8 is Community Day, run by Wigan Rotary Club which will see Standishgate and the Market Place bedecked with stalls from approximately 40 local community groups, each looking to raise their profile and funds Photo: submit
3. Wigan International Jazz Festival
The Wigan International Jazz Festival is back with a jam-packed line-up of local and international talent, who will perform at the Village on the Green in Aspull from Thursday July 13 until Sunday July 16.
Up to 300 people wll be seated at the newly refurbished venue on Woods Road, providing an intimate jazz club feel throughout the festival. Photo: MA
4. Green Fayre
With entertainment for everyone at Beacon Country PArk in Up Holland, The Green Fayre returns on Saturday July 23 across the weekend.
It features craft exhibits, climbing activities, archery and much more. A range of wildlife and animal welfare charities will also be in attendance. Photo: MA