What's on: Seeing Things art exhibition launches at Wigan venue The Edge

A visual arts exhibition entitled Seeing Things showcases the work of nine artists based in the North West, curated by Wigan’s Matthew Wood.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

The project is an opportunity for artists to be visible and accessible to new audiences, who may not be able to travel to city centre galleries or feel that what galleries offer is not for them.

It is funded by the Arts Council and runs until Thursday, February 29 at The Edge, Wigan.

Seeing Things, a visual arts exhibition showcasing the work of nine artists based in the North West, curated by artist Matthew Wood. The free exhibition is open until 29th February at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

- Photo: by Will Fisher of WF Photo

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Spencer, seven, enjoys the exhibition.

Spencer, seven, enjoys the exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

