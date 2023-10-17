WHAT'S ON: The Business of Murder at Wigan Little Theatre
The play revolves around three characters – Dee, a successful television playwright; Hallet, a detective superintendent; and Stone, a humourless, prissy man.
The characters find themselves together in a flat, enticed there for different reasons.
But nothing is as it seems, and as the plot twists and turns the motive of their host Stone gradually becomes clear – they are all, it would seem, in the same business…The Business of Murder.
This amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, a Concord Theatrical Company.
The production at Wigan Little Theatre runs from Wednesday, October 18 to Saturday, October 28.
For tickets, visit www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk
Photographs by Nick Fairhurst.