WHAT'S ON: The Business of Murder at Wigan Little Theatre

A psychological thriller about revenge hits the stage of Wigan Little Theatre this week.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

The play revolves around three characters – Dee, a successful television playwright; Hallet, a detective superintendent; and Stone, a humourless, prissy man.

The characters find themselves together in a flat, enticed there for different reasons.

But nothing is as it seems, and as the plot twists and turns the motive of their host Stone gradually becomes clear – they are all, it would seem, in the same business…The Business of Murder.

This amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, a Concord Theatrical Company.

The production at Wigan Little Theatre runs from Wednesday, October 18 to Saturday, October 28.

For tickets, visit www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk

Photographs by Nick Fairhurst.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Business of Murder.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Business of Murder. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Business of Murder.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Business of Murder. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Business of Murder.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Business of Murder. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Business of Murder.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Business of Murder. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

