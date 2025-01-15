What's on: Wigan pantomime - Old King Cole

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society, Wigan, are pictured getting ready for their annual pantomime, which this year is Old King Cole.

A traditional family show, it is written by Ian D Field, directed by Matt Morrell, presented by St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society and performed at St Michael’s Parish Hall, Shaw Street, Wigan.

The production begins on Wednesday January 15 and runs until Sunday January 19. Showtimes are Wednesday to Saturday 7.30pm with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets £7 (£6 concessions).

St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society

2. St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society

3. St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society

4. St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society

