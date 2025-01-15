A traditional family show, it is written by Ian D Field, directed by Matt Morrell, presented by St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society and performed at St Michael’s Parish Hall, Shaw Street, Wigan.
The production begins on Wednesday January 15 and runs until Sunday January 19. Showtimes are Wednesday to Saturday 7.30pm with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets £7 (£6 concessions).
1. St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society
St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society, Wigan, get ready for their annual pantomime, Old King Cole. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
