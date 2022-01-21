Wheels are turning on active travel at a Wigan primary school thanks to council funding

Britannia Bridge Primary School pupils with their new bikes

Pupils from Britannia Bridge Primary at Ince received a bespoke package of bikes, helmets, locks and a storage facility to get them on the go.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said: “We’re really pleased that we were able to provide this equipment to pupils at Britannia Bridge Primary School to help encourage active travel.

“As well as the children being able to learn a new skill, we are really pleased to see these efforts being made to create a greener borough, where the children can grow up breathing safe, clean air.”

Air pollution in Greater Manchester affects the health of our communities and contributes to at least 1,200 early deaths in our region alone each year.

Headteacher Carol Pidgeon-Duncalf said: “We were looking at ways to improve congestion outside school and to reduce our carbon footprint.

“These bikes will be perfect to help encourage children to initially learn on and then come to school on their own bikes when they’re old enough.

“We are sincerely grateful to Wigan Council and their air quality team for supporting us as a school and community.”

Pupils are excited to hit the road and learn a new skill.

Macy, a pupil at the school, added: “I can’t wait to learn to ride one of these. They look well smart!”

Improve your health and the local environment by making some of your shorter journeys by bike.