The new BEIS data also showed the price of diesel increased by 1.41p to 153.36 per litre on Monday compared with last weeks 151.95.

With energy prices set to increase in April, motorists will be wondering whether they can afford to fill their car if prices continue to soar.

Here is where you can find the cheapest petrol and diesel across the Wigan borough.

All prices were correct as of Monday March 7.

1. Sainsbury's Wigan Warrington Road, WN3 6XA Petrol- 147.9p Diesel- 151.9p

2. Asda Wigan Automat Robin Park Road, WN6 7TL Petrol- 149.7p Diesel- 155.7p

3. Tesco Central Park Way, WN1 1XS Petrol- 149.9p Diesel- 153.9p

4. Shell (Goose Green Service Station) Warrington Road, WN3 6XB Petrol- 150.9p Diesel- 171p