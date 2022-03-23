The new BEIS data also showed the price of diesel increased by an astonishing 7.99p to 177.47 per litre compared with last weeks 169.48.

With energy prices set to increase in April, motorists will be wondering whether they can afford to fill their car if prices continue to soar.

Here is where you can find the cheapest petrol and diesel across the Wigan borough.

All prices were correct as of Wednesday March 23.

1. Costco Andover Road, Haydock, WA11 9FA. Petrol- 158.9p Diesel- 171.9p Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. BP Whelley Whelley Road, WN1 3PX Petrol- 162.9p Diesel- 179.9p Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Shell Billinge Main Street WN5 7PF Petrol- 162.9p Diesel- 175.9p Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Shell (Goose Green Service Station) Warrington Road, WN3 6XB Petrol- 162.9p Diesel- 180.9p Photo: submit Photo Sales