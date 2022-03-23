Generic petrol pump

Where can you find the cheapest petrol in Wigan?

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has rocketed to 165.37 taking the cost of living crisis up a notch

By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:48 pm

The new BEIS data also showed the price of diesel increased by an astonishing 7.99p to 177.47 per litre compared with last weeks 169.48.

With energy prices set to increase in April, motorists will be wondering whether they can afford to fill their car if prices continue to soar.

Here is where you can find the cheapest petrol and diesel across the Wigan borough.

All prices were correct as of Wednesday March 23.

1. Costco

Andover Road, Haydock, WA11 9FA. Petrol- 158.9p Diesel- 171.9p

2. BP Whelley

Whelley Road, WN1 3PX Petrol- 162.9p Diesel- 179.9p

3. Shell Billinge

Main Street WN5 7PF Petrol- 162.9p Diesel- 175.9p

4. Shell (Goose Green Service Station)

Warrington Road, WN3 6XB Petrol- 162.9p Diesel- 180.9p

