Why isn't Wigan's jewel-in-the-crown Mesnes Park a riot of colour at this time of year?

It’s one of Wigan’s loveliest attractions, but after all the nice weather we’ve been having recently, visitors to Mesnes Park must be wondering why it isn’t looking its summer best.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

Latest pictures of the famous “jewel in the crown” and “lungs of the town” show that while it is still smart, its flowerbeds look decidedly barren.

Surely a disappointment and disincentive for visitors.

But worry not, the local authority says that the park will very soon be transformed.

Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “Each summer, the flower beds in our parks and green spaces are stripped in preparation for the next planting season.

Tens of thousands of flowers are currently being planted all across Wigan Borough, including in parks, planters and hanging baskets contributing to a bright borough for everyone to enjoy.

“Planting across our network of parks began last week and the flowerbeds at Mesnes Park are due to be planted up over the next few days.”

