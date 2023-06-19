Why isn't Wigan's jewel-in-the-crown Mesnes Park a riot of colour at this time of year?

Latest pictures of the famous “jewel in the crown” and “lungs of the town” show that while it is still smart, its flowerbeds look decidedly barren.

Surely a disappointment and disincentive for visitors.

.

But worry not, the local authority says that the park will very soon be transformed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “Each summer, the flower beds in our parks and green spaces are stripped in preparation for the next planting season.

“Tens of thousands of flowers are currently being planted all across Wigan Borough, including in parks, planters and hanging baskets contributing to a bright borough for everyone to enjoy.

“Planting across our network of parks began last week and the flowerbeds at Mesnes Park are due to be planted up over the next few days.”

.

.