Wigan acting legend McKellen to play Falstaff for the first time
The legendary thespian has been acclaimed for decades for his interpretations of the Bard, all triggered by his first experience of a Shakespeare play as a boy at Wigan Little Theatre.
But one part he has never played is that of that recurrent, larger-than-life character Sir John Falstaff.
He is now set to rectify that by appearing in a new play which blends parts one and two of Shakespeare's Henry IV.
Director Robert Icke's production of Player Kings will play in Manchester and London next year.
Sir Ian told BBC News the offer to appear in the "ingenious adaptation" was "irresistible".
The production will open in March, playing at the New Wimbledon Theatre and Manchester Opera House, before transferring to the West End for a 12-week run at the Noël Coward Theatre from April to June.
Sir Ian said: "I decided to become a professional actor at Cambridge in 1959, when I was in John Barton's undergraduate production of Henry IV. Derek Jacobi played Prince Hal and I was the ancient Justice Shallow.
"Ever since, the plays have been among my favourite Shakespeares, although through the years I've resisted offers to play John Falstaff. Robert Icke's ingenious adaptation was irresistible."
Sir Ian's previous Shakespeare credits include roles as Richard II, Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth - in which he starred opposite Dame Judi Dench. He is set to star as Hamlet in a new film adaptation directed by Sean Mathias.