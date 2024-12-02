Wigan Aldi sets to close as future plans revealed

A Wigan supermarket is set to close, however the building won’t be empty for long.

Aldi on Princess Road in Ashton will close on Wednesday December 4 ahead of the store opening at its new site at the former Arnold Clarke showroom on Wigan Road on December 5.

Since the plans for the relocation were announced, there was a lot of speculation on what the building would be used for.

The Princess Road store will close on December 4

However it has now been revealed that another supermarket chain will be coming to the town which also has a Lidl and a Heron Foods a short distance away.

In a social media post Coun Danny Fletcher said: “For clarity, the new Aldi store off Wigan Rd/Nicol Rd will be opening next Thursday December 5

The current Aldi store off Princess Rd will be closing the day before, next Wednesday December 4.

“Farmfoods intend to take over the empty building in early 2025 when Aldi vacate…so won’t be empty for long”

