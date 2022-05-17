Murdered to Death, from the pen of Peter Gordon, is the spring production of St Michael’s Amateur Dramatics Society and will be staged at St Michael's Parish Hall, Shaw Street, Swinley from Wednesday to Friday May 18 to 20, starting at 7.30pm.

Mildred Bagshot, aided by her niece Dorothy (who also doubles as her aunt's companion and housekeeper) has planned a weekend house party for a selection group of her closest friends.

Also assisting (or hindering?) is Mildred's slightly sinister family butler, Bunting.

The cast of the St Michael's ADS production of Murdered to Death

One of the guests believes maybe they know Bunting from a previous encounter but cannot be certain.

Hitherto unknown secrets begin to emerge from members of the group and, inevitably, murder occurs!

Not specifically invited, but nevertheless present, is the local village spinster who dabbles in amateur sleuthing.

Colonel and Mrs Craddock played by Patrick McNulty and June Dowd in St Michael's ADS production of Murdered to Death

For tickets priced £6 (£5 concessions) phone June on 07806 787250 or book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/stmichaelsads.

Elizabeth played by Rachel Sixsmith in St Michael's ADS production of Murdered to Death

Mildred Bagshot and her niece Dorothy, played by Julie Bradshaw and Karen Heyes with the butler Bunting, played by Dave Palin in St Michael's ADS production of Murdered to Death

Elizabeth and Pierre played by Rachael Sixsmith and Geoff Newman in St Michael's ADS production of Murdered to Death

Inspector Pratt and Constable Thompkins played byDarran Robertson and Lewis Holding in St Michael's ADS production of Murdered to Death

Mildred Bagshot played by Julie Bradshaw in St Michael's ADS production of Murdered to Death