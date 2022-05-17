Murdered to Death, from the pen of Peter Gordon, is the spring production of St Michael’s Amateur Dramatics Society and will be staged at St Michael's Parish Hall, Shaw Street, Swinley from Wednesday to Friday May 18 to 20, starting at 7.30pm.
Mildred Bagshot, aided by her niece Dorothy (who also doubles as her aunt's companion and housekeeper) has planned a weekend house party for a selection group of her closest friends.
Also assisting (or hindering?) is Mildred's slightly sinister family butler, Bunting.
One of the guests believes maybe they know Bunting from a previous encounter but cannot be certain.
Hitherto unknown secrets begin to emerge from members of the group and, inevitably, murder occurs!
Not specifically invited, but nevertheless present, is the local village spinster who dabbles in amateur sleuthing.
For tickets priced £6 (£5 concessions) phone June on 07806 787250 or book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/stmichaelsads.