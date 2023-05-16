Wigan amateur dramatics group takes on British period drama for its latest production

A young couple’s illicit weekend in Llandudno is the focus of the latest production by a Wigan theatre group.

St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society has chosen British period drama Hindle Wakes, by Stanley Houghton, for its spring play.

Set in the 1910s, it is an enthralling tale of class, ethics and morality, telling the story of two young people who travel to North Wales when the Lancashire mills shut down for Wakes week and the effect it has on their families.

To bring the characters to life, the roles of Mrs Hawthorn and her daughter Fanny will be played by real-life mother and daughter Michelle Kenny and Isobel Kenny, who is currently studying at LIPA Sixth Form College in Liverpool.

The cast of nine includes another LIPA student Grace Woods, who plays the wronged fiancee.

The show, directed by June Dowd, will be held at St Michael’s Parish Hall in Swinley from May 18 to 20.

Tickets cost £6 (concessions £5) and are available by calling June on 07806 787250.

