Wigan and Blackpool twinned as part of new project

Wigan and Blackpool have been unofficially twinned

The project, organised by Historic England, has seen artists work with local people to see what selected places have in common, exploring themes of identity as well as collective hopes and challenges.

This work will culminate in a series of installations, performances and digital work.

Wigan and Blackpool have been placed together because of their shared history of social dancing, from music hall to ballroom, and Northern Soul to disco.

The project explore what places have in common

Artist Louise Fazackerley has led creative writing and dance workshops, with people of all ages.

She looked at the rich history, memories and dreams which connect Wigan’s King Street and Blackpool’s Church Street.

The workshops resulted in an animated poetry film called Sweet Dreams, which premiered at Wigan Borough Dance Festival, with further screening due at events in both towns.

A documentary of the project will also be released.

The other places that have been unofficially twinned are Leicester and South Norwood, North Shields and Lancaster, Stoke-on-Trent and Poole, Ramsgate and Ryde, and Bedford and Keynsham.

All the artists were commissioned as part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zones Cultural Programme.