Wigan and Leigh College’s partnership recognised during Edge Hill University’s Ofsted inspection

Edge Hill University has become the only higher education institution (HEI) in England to be rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted across all three teacher training age phases.

The University was awarded the highest grade for ‘overall effectiveness’ across primary, secondary, and further education and training – inspectors judged the quality of education, and leadership and management to be outstanding.

The sector-leading news recognises the commitment of Edge Hill, the largest initial teacher education (ITE) provider in the North West, to deliver the highest quality education and support for its trainee teachers.

Wigan & Leigh College and Edge Hill have been offering a part-time undergraduate primary education degree with qualified teacher status since 2022, providing the opportunity for the local community of Wigan and beyond to access high-quality teacher training.

This course has come as a result of a wider collaboration between Wigan Council, Wigan, Wrightington and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), Wigan and Leigh College and Edge Hill University with a focus on boosting education, health and economic prospects for Wigan.

Dr Helen O’Keeffe, Associate Dean, Edge Hill University said: “Our partnership with Wigan & Leigh College is so important to us and we are delighted that our recent Ofsted inspection recognised the outstanding quality of our part-time primary initial teacher training provision based there.

“We are fully committed to the college and the communities they serve and we believe firmly in the transformational nature of education. I would like to thank the college for their unfailing commitment to this partnership and to our students.”

The partnership aims to improve local opportunities and to develop people’s skills and employment in the future.

Anna Dawe, Principal of Wigan & Leigh College, added: “I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Edge Hill for their outstanding Ofsted achievement. This is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence in education.

“This recognition reaffirms our belief in the strength of our partnership and the value it brings to our students' academic journey. Together, we continue to shape the future of education with innovation, passion, and a shared vision for success."

Dr Jane Moore, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Education for Edge Hill, said: “Everyone in the Faculty of Education is entirely committed to the transformational power of education, for every learner from early years onwards, and for their families and communities.

“We work hard to provide our trainees on campus and at our partner, Wigan & Leigh College with the highest quality preparation and to ensure they are confident, curious and compassionate in their future careers. We are also privileged to work with hundreds of like-minded partners, the schools, colleges and other settings who share our belief in social justice and refusal to settle for second best.

“Integral to this judgement is the everyday commitment and support we receive from our partner settings, schools and colleges, in particular the dedicated mentors who support and challenge our trainees whilst on professional placements and we are very proud that this has been recognised in the report too.”

Many trainees have spoken proudly about how their ITE programmes have “transformed their thinking as new teachers”.

The Faculty of Education has a well-established national reputation for the delivery of high-quality Initial Teacher Education (ITE) across the full range of age phases alongside a substantial track record in supporting partner schools and colleges in school improvement initiatives.