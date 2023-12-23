Wigan and Leigh Hospice benefits from share of £120k after public vote
Wigan and Leigh Hospice was nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of Benefact Group’s annual 12 days of giving campaign.
More than 15,300 votes for charities were cast by generous residents in Greater Manchester, helping to spread festive cheer for charities this Christmas.
Mark Hews, group chief executive of financial services firm Benefact Group, said: “We are thrilled to be giving £120,000 to 120 fantastic charitable causes across the country and I’d like to thank every single Greater Manchester resident that took the time to nominate a charity close to their hearts.
"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”
The hospice is based in Hindley and cares for terminally ill patients and their loved ones.