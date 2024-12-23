Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan charity boss has welcomed the Government’s pledge to provide a £100m funding boost for hospices.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice provides vital care to more than 1,200 local people with a life-limiting or terminal illness every year, as well as their loved ones.

But it receives less than a third of its funding from the NHS and has to raise more than £4.4m every year – £12,000 per day – to keep its services running.

Costs are always increasing, whether it is rising energy bills, staff wages or the price of food, while the Hindley-based hospice is also bracing itself for a rise in national insurance contributions, which was announced by the Government in its autumn budget.

Jo Carby, chief executive of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

It is now waiting to find out if it will benefit from the £100m injection for adults and children’s hospices, which the Government described as the biggest investment in a generation in the sector.

Jo Carby, the hospice’s chief executive, said: “It’s been great to hear the news that the Government has pledged £100m to support hospices with capital spending and this does show they’re taking our concerns seriously and value the contribution we make to our community. We look forward to finding out in the New Year how this funding is going to be allocated and what this will mean for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

“We are so lucky to have such a supportive community in the Wigan borough, who do so much to keep our services running. Without them we just couldn’t do what we do.”

In a written statement, health and social care secretary Wes Streeting said it was “only right” hospices were given the financial support to provide their services, while care minister Stephen Kinnock said the funding “will allow hospices to improve their physical and operational environment, enabling them to provide the best possible care to their patients”.

Toby Porter, Hospice UK chief executive, said: “The announcement will be hugely welcomed by hospices and those who rely on their services. Hospices not only provide vital care for patients and families, but also relieve pressure on the NHS.

“This funding will allow hospices to continue to reach hundreds of thousands of people every year with high-quality, compassionate care.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a lack of funding and staff meant 300 inpatient beds were closed or out of use in England, out of a total of 2,200, according to Hospice UK figures.

The organisation had called on the Government to intervene to prevent further service cutbacks.

Annette Alcock, director of programmes, said: “This worrying survey lays bare just how much more hospices could do if the long-term systemic challenges they face, like funding and staffing, were resolved.

“This situation is getting worse, not better, and in light of the vote on assisted dying, it feels even more of a pressing challenge to resolve.

“The Government is rightly intent on shifting more care out of hospital into the community, and hospices are here to do exactly that for patients approaching the end of their life.

“But the reality is that the way that hospices are currently funded and commissioned by the NHS is acting as a huge cap on what they can do, along with underlying pressures like staff shortages.”