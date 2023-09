Wigan and Leigh Hospice garden parties in the 1980s and '90s

The Wigan and Leigh Hospice garden party has long been one of the charity’s most important fund-raising events. It held one again only a few weeks ago and here we dip into our picture archives for memories of such events in the 1980s and 1990s, some held at its former base in Poolstock and the later ones at its current home in Hindley.