Wigan and Leigh Hospice receives windfall thanks to Rotarians celebrating Queen's platinum jubilee

Wigan and Leigh Hospice has received £1,300 from Wigan Rotary Club after a concert with music from the seven decades of the Queen’s reign.

It was organised with Bolton Lever Rotary Club and proceeds were donated to Bolton Hospice and Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Wigan Rotary president Monica Meehan hands over the cheque for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Wigan Rotary president Monica Meehan said: “Many people aren’t aware that Wigan Rotary Club formed Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1983 with the tremendous support of the local community and we are delighted to be able to continue our support. It is a special charity to us and a lot of Wigan people.”

Hospice community fund-raiser Christine Edwardson said: “We are really grateful to Wigan Rotary Club. The last few years have been very difficult for us and this donation is very welcome.”