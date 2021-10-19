Wigan and Leigh Short Film Festival unveils this years line-up

The Wigan and Leigh Short Film Festival 2021 has unveiled its line-up and the details of its showcase of zero-budget, grassroots film-making.

After Covid-19 forced last year’s event online, the organisers are delighted to be putting on an in-person event for the eighth edition of the festival.

The event, which takes place on Saturday 20 November, will for the first time be held in the surroundings of Leigh Spinners Mill, the home of the Leigh Film Society.A packed programme of 14 short films has been selected which will take audiences on a journey through thought-provoking dramas, coronavirus-related comedy, animations and much more.

One of the films that will feature at the festival called PACE starring Siobhan Finneran

The overall winner of the festival will be selected by an audience vote on the night, which will be hosted by actor Darren Jeffries.

Three other trophies, for the best animation, the best production from the North West and the best work by a young director, will also be handed out.

Paul Costello, chair of the Wigan and Leigh Short Film Festival, said: “This year will be our eighth short film festival and again it's another exciting line up.

“We've seen the festival organically grow and develop into the success it is today.

Leigh Spinners Mill which is the venue for this years event

“Despite lockdown submissions have been brilliant and the selections will take our audience on an exciting and entertaining journey.”

The event organisers received dozens of submissions from around the world and the line-up has an international flavour with work from Greece and Vietnam chosen.

It has also been a bumper year for high-quality local film-making with no fewer than five short movies from the North West being selected, something that has delighted the festival team as supporting the region’s talent has always been a key driving force behind the celebration of cinema.

As in previous years the festival also hopes to make opportunities for media, film and TV students to gain vital work experience, with young people at Edge Hill University being involved in putting on the event.

The 2021 festival is hoped to be the first of many at the graded Leigh Spinners Mill building, an industrial landmark in the town which is being transformed into a hub for local businesses and leisure activities.

Leigh Film Society is in the process of creating its own community cinema within the mill.

With just over a month to go until the festival the excitement around the event is building.

Leigh Film Society patron and Leigh Spinners Mill general manager Jo Platt said: “It is an absolute honour to be able to host the festival here in the mill.

“I have been involved with Leigh Film Society now for a number of years and not only do they do so much for the community but their national reach in showcasing filmmaking talent really does put Leigh on the map.”

Actor Darren Jeffries, who will be hosting the event, said: “I love Wigan and Leigh Short Film Festival, it’s such a valuable addition to the North West film community.

“The teams care very deeply about the future of film and local filmmakers, and it’s a wonderful event to be a part of.”

The Wigan and Leigh Short Film Festival 2021 will take place at Leigh Spinners Mill on Saturday November 20, starting at 7pm.