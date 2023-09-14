Wigan animal lovers wanted to save 2,500 hens from 'death row' by Christmas

Watch more videos on Shots!

While many people are clinging onto summer and not yet thinking about the festive season, the clock is ticking for the team of volunteers at Lucky Hens Rescue.

The Amberswood-based organisation has negotiated with a farmer to give a reprieve to 2,500 hens currently on “death row".

Alison Thorpe welcomes birds to Lucky Hens Rescue on a previous rehoming day

But if homes cannot be found for them by December 25, the birds could still be slaughtered.

Alison Thorpe, who runs Lucky Hens, said: “We have got from the beginning of October to mid-November really, so it’s going to be hard.

"He has got 2,500 hens in a barn and we want to save them all if possible. We should be able to do it, but it’s going to be hard work and we will have to go every weekend for about six weeks.”

Alison does not have enough space to house all the hens, so she plans to hold multiple rehoming days during October and November, when the birds will be collected from the barn and handed to their new owners.

The first is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, with more dates to be announced.

She said: “We need them to come in and be rehomed on the same weekend. That’s the only way we can get so many saved. Fingers crossed we can do it.”

Alison hopes people will consider adopting hens as pets and urges them to rehome those set to be killed, rather than paying breeders.

They need a safe place where the birds can be kept at night and a garden, or a secure part of a garden, to explore during the day.

Alison said: “They are going to get killed if we don’t save them, so we are crying out for adopters.

"They are nice pets. They are really cute and quirky and they have their own personalities. Once they trust you, they will nestle in your neck and purr.”

Anyone interested in adopting hens or finding out more can apply at www.luckyhensrescue.com and will receive a reply two weeks before the rehoming day.