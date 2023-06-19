News you can trust since 1853
Wigan animal rescue searches for homes for hens ahead of next adoption day

An animal rescue organisation is urging Wiganers to open up their coops to save more hens from slaughter.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST

Amberswood-based Lucky Hens Rescue is holding its next adoption day on Saturday, July 1 and still needs to find homes for birds.

Volunteers take hens used in commercial egg production, which are due to be killed, and finds new owners willing to give them a second chance at life as much-loved pets.

Lucky Hens Rescue is preparing for its next adoption dayLucky Hens Rescue is preparing for its next adoption day
Lucky Hens Rescue is preparing for its next adoption day
To find out more about adopting hens, go to Lucky Hens’ website.

