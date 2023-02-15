Wigan animal sanctuary rushes to find new homes for hundreds of hens
A Wigan organisation faces a race against time to save hundreds of hens from being slaughtered.
Lucky Hens Rescue works to find new homes for caged and battery hens, so they can become much-loved pets rather than being killed.
Alison Thorpe, who runs the Amberswood centre, has met a new farmer willing to pass on his birds – but they must be taken this weekend.
So she is holding a rescue day on Saturday when she hopes to save up to 550 hens, and is urging anyone able to help to come forward.
But the situation is complicated by avian flu.
Alison said: “We have a lot of people on the waiting list, it’s whether anybody has enough space covered up to keep the hens until these bird flu rules are lifted.
"We are not in a restricted zone so they can still move about, but they have to stay under cover until it is lifted.”
To find out more, go to www.luckyhensrescue.com