Wigan antiques shop to feature on national TV show

A Wigan antiques shop will be put in the national spotlight later this year when a new BBC show hits screens.

Antiques and Oddities, based at Eckersley Mill, will be one of the many stores visited by celebrities on the upcoming series of Celebrity Antique Road Trip.

Antiques and Oddities owners Amanda Brady, left, and Carol Worthington, right, meet antiques expert Stephanie Connell and Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard,

Nick Pickard, known as Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks, joined antiques expert Stephanie Connell to browse a vast range of items trying to find any hidden gems in the shop.

Each episode of the programme shows two celebrities travelling around the country with antique experts, hunting for vintage items and competing against each other for the most money at auction.

Explaining why he wanted to join the show, Nick said: “It’s a brilliant programme and it’s nice to go and do something refreshing every once in a while.”

Nick will be battling against former Hollyoaks resident Will Mellor, known to viewers as ‘Jambo’ James Bolton.

Amanda Brady, co-owner of the shop alongside her husband Brian, said: “We only found out two days ago.

“At first we thought they were having us on, then we phoned them back an hour later to check.”

The shop opened in April earlier this year and ‘specialise in antique and unusual items’, having almost everything you can imagine within their walls.

They moved to Eckersley Mill to run the business on a larger scale after having a brief spell in Pemberton.

Series nine of the Celebrity Antique Road Trip will begin to air later this year on BBC Two.