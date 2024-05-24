Wigan archbishop travels to Vatican City for sports chaplaincy conference
Archbishop Steven Evans and the Reverend Christopher Hughes, of the International Christian Church Network, were given insights and testimonies about the importance of sports in modern life.
The conference allowed for the exchange of ideas with other delegates, including His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino Calaça de Mendonça, who represented Pope Francis at the initial session.
One evening, former Wigan councillor Archbishop Steven attended a reception hosted by the French Embassy in Rome, where he joked with the Reverend Massimiliano Gabbricci, chaplain of the Italian football team, about the English defeat at Wembley and Italian supporters singing “It’s Coming Rome”.
Reverend Christopher was able to catch up with an old friend who had travelled from Australia to attend the conference with the John Paul II Foundation for Sport, which was launched by Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Britain in 2010.
