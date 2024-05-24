Wigan archbishop travels to Vatican City for sports chaplaincy conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An archbishop swapped Wigan for Vatican City when he attended a conference about sports chaplaincy.

Archbishop Steven Evans and the Reverend Christopher Hughes, of the International Christian Church Network, were given insights and testimonies about the importance of sports in modern life.

The conference allowed for the exchange of ideas with other delegates, including His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino Calaça de Mendonça, who represented Pope Francis at the initial session.

One evening, former Wigan councillor Archbishop Steven attended a reception hosted by the French Embassy in Rome, where he joked with the Reverend Massimiliano Gabbricci, chaplain of the Italian football team, about the English defeat at Wembley and Italian supporters singing “It’s Coming Rome”.

Archbishop Steven Evans, right, at Vatican City