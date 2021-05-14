Wigan army veteran collects £10k cheque from boxer Ricky Hatton

Steve Eden left the British Army in 2015 and struggled to find work, before he completed LGV training with Veterans Into Logistics and got a job as a driver for Asda.

The organisation specialises in training veterans hoping to work in the transport sector and will use the money to help more people.

Ricky heard about the work of Veterans Into Logistics and invited them to visit his gym and collect the cheque.

Ricky Hatton, right, presents the cheque to Wiganer Steve Eden and Major Ian Battersby, chairman of Veterans Into Logistics