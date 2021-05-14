Wigan army veteran collects £10k cheque from boxer Ricky Hatton
Boxer Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton presented £10,000 to a Wigan army veteran to help former military personnel pursuing new careers.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 4:55 am
Steve Eden left the British Army in 2015 and struggled to find work, before he completed LGV training with Veterans Into Logistics and got a job as a driver for Asda.
The organisation specialises in training veterans hoping to work in the transport sector and will use the money to help more people.
Ricky heard about the work of Veterans Into Logistics and invited them to visit his gym and collect the cheque.
