Wigan artist Richard Ashcroft confirms autumn acoustic shows

Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft has announced two more live acoustic evenings of his classic songs in Liverpool and London this autumn.

The iconic singer-songwriter and former frontman of The Verve, who hails from Orrell, is due to perform these extra shows at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Friday, October 29 and London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on Monday, November 1.

These will follow his two sold out dates at London Palladium in October and will be a special celebration from his repertoire of songs which will feature new interpretations of many of his classic solo and The Verve compositions.

The two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) has released five top five solo albums, including the #1 debut ‘Alone With Everybody’ and his most recent set, 2018’s ‘Natural Rebel’.

He first came to attention with The Verve, with who he released one of the biggest albums of the era in the shape of ‘Urban Hymns’ as well as a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today.

Tickets for Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and London Royal Albert Hall go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, June 11 and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.mandsbankarena.com / www.royalalberthall.com / www.richardashcroft.com

An Acoustic Evening of his Classic Songs - Autumn 2021

Sat October 16 London Palladium *sold out*

Sun October 17 London Palladium *sold out*

Fri October 29 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena *extra date*

Mon November 1 London Royal Albert Hall *extra date*