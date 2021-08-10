Wigan artist's magical tributes to fantasy legends

A talented Wigan airbrush artist has produced two new murals which he hopes will “inspire” both children and adults at Platt Bridge Community School.

The latest work by Scott Wilcock, 34, who runs Snow Graffiti, captures images of Walt Disney and JK Rowling.

Mr Wilcock, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, says the pair immediately came to mind when the school contacted him over producing the art.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rowling mural

He said: “They wanted portraits all over the building that would stand out and be inspirational for, not just the kids, but the adults as well.

“I instantly thought of Walt Disney.

“He is the person I look up to most, because he basically changed the world by picturing it in a different way, so I’ve always wanted to draw him.

“We also needed a female doing something similar, so I thought who else but JK Rowling?

“They both started something from their own thoughts which spiralled out of control.

“Whichever way you enter the school, you will be able to see it.”

The mural will show Walt Disney drawing Mickey Mouse and JK Rowling writing one of her acclaimed Harry Potter books, to show people the back story behind their famous characters.

Mr Wilcock’s previous work also includes tributes to people such as Marcus Rashford and Caroline Flack, with this week marking one year since he started embarking on such projects full time.

“Caroline Flack was my first outdoor portrait, and I commissioned it myself.

“I loved doing it. The fact that I now get paid for something I’ve always wanted to do, is crazy.

“Every time I do one my phone goes crazy with private messages.”

The Flack mural also drew critical acclaim from the tragic TV presenter’s mother after seeing it on social media. She has been invited to Wigan to see the work up close.

As well as producing artwork for the school, Mr Wilcock will also provide lessons to inspire the next generation as well as helping more experienced artists.

“I have always been arty but I never did anything about it.

“I didn’t go to art school or anything like that or took it seriously.

“My end aim is to teach people.

“There is so much work they can do.