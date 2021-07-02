Wigan arts hub preparing for autumn reopening

The Old Courts says it is hoping to resume live in-person events at the Crawford Street culture hub from September.

Like many arts venues The Old Courts shut the doors of the Victorian former seat of justice in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

The Old Courts

However, the venue says it has to continue keeping an eye on the Government guidelines for indoor venues and the roadmap out of lockdown and cannot yet guarantee an opening date.

Jonathan Davenport, artistic director at The Old Courts, said: “We are hugely excited to welcome the community and performers back in the buildings but prior to that, we are working hard to ensure that we have everything in place to do so safely and fully equipped to deliver what Wigan deserves.

“We are aiming to officially open to the public for live in-person events from early September this year.

“We are working tirelessly to ready both the building and team for the relaunch.

“The next few months will consist of ensuring all the necessary building maintenance work is carried out, contracting and setting-up suppliers again ready for business, programming work for the popular autumn season, setting up new ticketing and box office systems, and updating our website ready to go live and welcome back performers, artists and the public.”

Although the coronavirus pandemic produced plenty of doom and gloom for the cultural industries as the doors of venues had to remain firmly shut The Old Courts put in efforts to try to keep positive work going on during national and local lockdowns.

More than 100 events, performances and workshops were put on for people to enjoy at home and The Old Courts Live programme paid more than 450 artists with the support of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).

The venue also commissioned and published a book of writing ad images about life in lockdown with more than 100 contributors from the community.

The Old Courts also threw itself into the Covid-19 emergency support efforts, with food parcels and packed lunches being delivered to more than 2,000 borough households and volunteers making over 900 welfare and isolation calls to residents.

You can find out more by visiting www.theoldcourts.com