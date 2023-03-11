News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan arts organisations to benefit from £13m funding pot

Two Wigan organisations are set to benefit from a £13m arts funding pot.

By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Arts At The Mill CIC (Old Courts) and Wigan STEAM are among 40 recipients of grants from the latest round of Greater Manchester’s Culture Fund.

The cash is designed to boost arts, culture and creativity across the city-region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s successful applicants range from world-renowned cultural institutions to small publishers, and from major festivals to local dance companies.

Artistic director Jonny Davenport, at The Old Courts CIC
Artistic director Jonny Davenport, at The Old Courts CIC
Artistic director Jonny Davenport, at The Old Courts CIC
Most Popular

They also reflect a growing recognition of the role that arts, culture and creativity can play in the vibrancy and economic prosperity of places and the health and wellbeing of local people.

Wigan STEAM will receive a total investment of £148.5k over the next three years while the Old Courts will receive £100k.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Police hunt Wigan hit-and-run driver after pedestrian injured in road smash

Jonny Davenport, artistic director at the Old Courts said: “We’re delighted with the news.

"There is a big push on health and well-being within the arts and we have a lot of various projects which we can use this funding for.

"A lot of people have been added to the portfolio which we can collaborate with which is great.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is some amazing opportunities for us to link up with other CICs and the core support from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority will enable us to do that.”

Neither organisation has stated how the money will be spent.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “Greater Manchester’s cultural pedigree speaks for itself.

"This is the home of pioneering music, art, and creativity with a social conscience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"While we celebrate that world-famous heritage, we also need to champion innovation and support new talents to break through and make their mark.

“That’s what the Culture Fund is all about, and I’m pleased to see that this year’s cohort – which includes music festivals, museums, and community spaces – captures that breadth and depth of cultural excellence in Greater Manchester.

“Culture and creativity are major economic assets for our city-region, attracting visitors from across the country and around the globe.

"They also help shape communities and provide an outlet for us to express our thoughts, feelings, and experiences, which is why the Culture Fund is putting a new focus on organisations and projects concerned with physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

WiganGreater ManchesterArtsCultureMayor