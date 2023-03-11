Arts At The Mill CIC (Old Courts) and Wigan STEAM are among 40 recipients of grants from the latest round of Greater Manchester’s Culture Fund.

The cash is designed to boost arts, culture and creativity across the city-region.

This year’s successful applicants range from world-renowned cultural institutions to small publishers, and from major festivals to local dance companies.

Artistic director Jonny Davenport, at The Old Courts CIC

They also reflect a growing recognition of the role that arts, culture and creativity can play in the vibrancy and economic prosperity of places and the health and wellbeing of local people.

Wigan STEAM will receive a total investment of £148.5k over the next three years while the Old Courts will receive £100k.

Jonny Davenport, artistic director at the Old Courts said: “We’re delighted with the news.

"There is a big push on health and well-being within the arts and we have a lot of various projects which we can use this funding for.

"A lot of people have been added to the portfolio which we can collaborate with which is great.

"There is some amazing opportunities for us to link up with other CICs and the core support from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority will enable us to do that.”

Neither organisation has stated how the money will be spent.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “Greater Manchester’s cultural pedigree speaks for itself.

"This is the home of pioneering music, art, and creativity with a social conscience.

"While we celebrate that world-famous heritage, we also need to champion innovation and support new talents to break through and make their mark.

“That’s what the Culture Fund is all about, and I’m pleased to see that this year’s cohort – which includes music festivals, museums, and community spaces – captures that breadth and depth of cultural excellence in Greater Manchester.

“Culture and creativity are major economic assets for our city-region, attracting visitors from across the country and around the globe.