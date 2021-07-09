Wigan Athletic Community Trust appoints two new Trustees

Caroline Molyneux

Wigan Athletic Chief Executive, Mal Brannigan, and Chair of Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, Caroline Molyneux, join the club’s official charity and will both play a key role in the governance of the Community Trust.

Mr Brannigan was one of the Founding Trustees of the EFL Trust, a charity whose focus – through the network of the English Football League’s Club Community Organisations – is on improving health and wellbeing, raising aspirations and realising potential, and building stronger, more cohesive communities.

He said: “I’m delighted to accept the invitation from Chair of Trustees, Phillip Williams, and Head of Community, Tom Flower, to join as a Trustee.

Mal Brannigan

“Having sat on the board of the EFL Trust, I am very aware of all the positive actions and interactions the Community Trust has with the community and the outstanding work their staff carry out on the club’s behalf.

“To be a part of that going forward is important, as is the relationship between the club and the Trust.

“I look forward to supporting Tom and his team as well as the current Trustees in ensuring Wigan Athletic continues to deliver for its community.”

Chair of Wigan Athletic Supporters Club and deputy headteacher at Sharples Secondary School in Bolton, Ms Molyneux has continued to be a big supporter of the charity’s work over the past year.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining the board of the Community Trust. Over the past 12 months in particular, we have seen exactly how important Wigan Athletic is to the people of Wigan.

“With my own background in education too, I look forward to working with the Trust even more closely as it continues to grow and find more ways to help the people in our local community.”

Phillip Williams, Chair of Trustees said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mal and Caroline to the Board of the Community Trust.

“It’s especially pleasing to have the views of the Football Club and the Supporters Club represented in any decision making as we continue to work with Wigan Athletic to improve health, enhance life chances and create stronger, safer communities.”

They join the other Trustees who are:

- Phillip Williams - Chair of Trustees

- Cathy Robinson – School Games Organiser for Wigan

- Claire Evans - 4CT Chief Executive

- Coun David Molyneux - Leader of Wigan Council

- Emmerson Boyce – FA Cup winning captain

- Jenny Meadows – Former British Olympian

- Jonathan Jackson – Former Wigan Athletic director

- Philip Ivory - Head teacher at St George’s C o E Primary School.

For more information email [email protected] or call 01942 318090.