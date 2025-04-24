More than 300 people gathered at the ground at lunchtime on Thursday to pay their respects as the 54-year-old arrived for the final time.

It was an emotional send-off for Darren, whose body was found in the nearby Leeds-Liverpool Canal last month after a huge search.

A hearse carrying his coffin, which was draped with a Latics flag, drove around the stadium ahead of his funeral at Wigan Parish Church.

Friends, fellow sports fans and complete strangers wore Latics shirts or blue and white clothes to mark his passion for the club and broke into a round of applause as the vehicles arrived.

Around 100 players, coaches and members of staff from Wigan Warriors and Latics formed a guard of honour as their own tribute to Darren.

The car was driven around the stadium and returned to more applause, before hundreds of people started to sing You Are My Sunshine.

Members of Darren’s family were greeted and comforted by representatives from Warriors and Latics, and they went to thank the many supporters who were there.

Afterwards, mourners went to the church for a funeral service, with You Are My Sunshine played as Darren’s coffin was taken in.

There was a private burial attended by Darren’s family, followed by a wake in the supporters’ lounge in the south stand of the stadium.

More than £10,000 was donated to an online appeal set up by Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club to help pay for the funeral.

Darren was reported missing from his home in Beech Hill on March 5 and it triggered a massive search by both the emergency services and Wiganers wanting to help.

There were public appeals by both Latics and Warriors, flyers were distributed and social media appeals were shared over and over.

But there was heartbreak for Darren’s family – and people across Wigan – when police confirmed his body had been found in the canal on March 24.

At the opening of an inquest, a coroner was told Darren died by drowning and there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A full inquest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 9.

Wigan Athletic shirts in honour of Darren Orme

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic formed a guard of honour