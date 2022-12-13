I Still Believe, by The North West Singer, details the rise of Latics from the lower leagues to winning the FA Cup and says fans “still believe”.

The North West Singer, whose real name is Logan Fulster, landed his hit at number 31 in the singer-songwriter charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan said: “I have been a Wigan fan my whole life and I wanted to write a song that reflected what I feel about the club.

"I hadn’t written a song in 10 years, I lost all confidence in writing. I’ve just started gigging again after the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mum and dad shown me some of my old songs which sounded alright so I decided to write something else.

"I wrote it about the club I’ve been supporting my whole life which is Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan Fulster has released a song about his beloved club Wigan Athletic

"My family have had a hell of a journey watching them and that’s what the songs about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s about when Dave Whelan took over and there’s a bit of tongue-in-cheek when he used to tell us how he broke his leg and we took the mick.

"It’s to show we don’t mind him saying stuff like that because he gave us one hell of a journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A music video of the song has been filmed by fellow Latics fan and Logan’s friend, Alex Rimmer, featuring parts of the borough synonymous with Latics including Springfield Park and the DW Stadium.

A music video for the song was filmed in various places synonymous with Latics

Advertisement Hide Ad

The song has also been requested recently at some of Logan’s gigs and he hopes the club will recognise the tune.

Logan said: “I asked Alex if he’d be interested in filming the video and he was up for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He asked what ideas I had and I mentioned I wanted to go where Springfield Park and the pub round there.

"The fans love the song, even neutral fans and rugby fans think it’s great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s mental that people have requested it at my gigs.

"I’ve contacted the club but I’ve not had a response from them yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be great if the song got played before a game at the DW one day.”