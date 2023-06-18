Peter Seddon, 39, from Standish, began writing in lockdown while on furlough and has already had two books published, under the pen name Peter Foley.

The Shelter and Mika Ito were thrillers which performed relatively well in the charts, but Peter decided to use his real name for his new release The Boomer Crew due to its belonging to a different genre.

Peter said: “My previous releases were glitzy thrillers, while this is a bit closer to home and a light-hearted thing.

The Boomer Crew is the first release in what will be a series of stories by Peter.

"Having an established thriller name would make it weird to go into something a bit cozier. I dedicated the book to my dad who passed away last year and he never got to see the family name published. I thought I ought to change that.”

Following a group of pensioners who plan to commit crime and ultimately fail, the 39-year-old has described it as “Last of the Summer Wine meets Oceans 11” in a story about loneliness and friendship.

The first in a series of releases, the service manager is already working on a sequel named The Joke That Killed.

Peter said: “I was in a post office and witnessed an older person who had a letter telling them to use the internet and they had no clue.

“The expectations of today are leaving older people behind. You can’t give a meter reading without the internet these days.”