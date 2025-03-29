Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have always dabbled in writing about things.

I suppose it began around 1960 when I was a keen cyclist and I began submitting reports on my clubs activities to the local press alongside articles for the membership newsletter.

Much later in life my interest in brass bands provided me with an opportunity to report on the monthly concerts held in Atherton’s long gone Formby Hall and as a member of the backroom team of the World famous Wingates Band, I wrote stuff for the supporters club newsletter.

I suppose it’;s my fascination with aviation that really spurred me on to write more frequently and my experience serving in the TAVR, RAFVR(T) and RNR(SCC) provided me with a vast range of events to draw upon.

As a member of the Ulster Aviation Society (I have a daughter living in Northern Ireland) I have written extensively for the Societies monthly journal which is called the Ulster Airmail.

My interest in music and aviation came together in 2012 when I suffered a bout of madness and I wrote four books in the fantasy/humour genre which were published in the USA, the first being called Making Rain and Other Things is our Business. Basically I capitalised on the British obsession and sense of humour when it comes to weather.

The highlight of this venture was the creation of a musical show based on the book and which was called The Great Shindig.

In more recent times my role in life as changed and my activities are mostly concentrated on caring for my wife who suffers from poor health. Writing has taken on a new importance and I have embarked on the creation of a trilogy of stories which fall into the erotic/romance genre (well I needed some fun in my life).

The first book in my trilogy is called They Left It Too Late which was published in March 2024.

The story revolves around Justin Ebberson, a 26-year-old man who came from a working-class family in Bolton. In 1958 Justin had two strokes of luck, three if you include Jean Baxter, a girl that he fell in love with. The first stroke of luck came in the form of a house that was left to him on Roa Island, near Barrow-in-Furness and the second was a job that fell in his lap with the only firm on the island, Isherwood and Son, Photo-Etching Specialists.

Isherwood and Son introduced Justin to Jean Baxter, the love of his life, and a womanising Deputy Managing Director in the form of Commander RN (Rtd) Rupert Isherwood who brought emotional chaos into their lives, the outcome of which could not be foreseen. Justin constantly struggled to stay in control of events but was it all worth it?

Only time would tell.

The second book in my trilogy is called A Parallel Life and was published in December 2024.

When John and Gloria Seeton from Workington divorced it marked the beginning of a vibrant new chapter in both their lives. Their paths forward were unchartered and their destinies unpredictable – though not everyone would agree.

Gloria, with her keen interest in men, found herself drawn to two prominent figures: Commander RN (Rtd) Rupert Isherwood, whom she met while he was deputy managing director of Isherwood and Son, Photo-Etching Specialists on Roa Island, and Fergus Morris, a local photographer with a free spirit and a hand in some questionable publications.

John, on the other hand, underwent a transformation after his marital split leading to a series of new female encounters.

His search for a new place to live introduced him to Sheila, whilst his search for a solicitor brought him into contact with Penny. Which of these women he would ultimately choose as a partner was a question only time – and his ex’s willingness to let go – could answer.

The third book which completes the trilogy is called The Last Gasp! and was published this month (March).

The goings on in two separate northern communities, linked by a New Years Eve tragedy in Ulverston remain loosely connected throughout 1960 and follow the rich tapestry of life.

The great womaniser, Commander RN(Rtd) Rupert Isherwood is eventually brought to face five females who prove to be his downfall and his life is changed for ever but can he accept it?

Workington solicitor and band conductor George Shaw together with local photographer Fergus Morris discover the route that pornography can take when it all goes wrong.

Roa Island couple Justin Ebberson and Jean Baxter share each other in a loving and dedicated way but their trials and tribulations spanning a couple of years don’t end in bliss.

Divorcees Gloria and John Seeton formulate new lives with sexual interludes some of which link Workington and Ulverston in unexpected ways.

Life’s tapestry certainly involves a multitude of stories full of intrigue.

My authors website can be viewed at https://tonysmith.ampbk.com

My books can be bought online from the publisher – Austin Macauley and lots of retailers such as WHSmith and Waterstones along with Amazon and eBay.