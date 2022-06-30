The four-piece has released its latest song Why Would I, which is their first track of the year.

It falls as the band prepare to perform at YNOT Festival and Kendal Calling at the end of July along with a sold-out Manchester headline show at Gorilla sandwiched in the middle on July 29.

Stanleys, made up of vocalist Tom Concannon, guitarist Jake Dorsman, bassist Harry Ivory and drummer and singer Rob Hilton, believe their recent hit is worth the wait.

Stanleys

Six-stringer Jake said: “We recorded it in Wigan with Gareth at the Lounge, which is also were bands like Lottery Winners and The Kays have recorded music.

"We wrote it during lockdown so it is quite an old song but we’ve been sat on it for a while and thought now was the perfect time to release it.

"We hope that this is the first step to releasing a new EP towards the end of the year.”

The artwork for Why Would I

Stanleys are looking forward to the festival season, after their first appearance at Kendal Calling was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Covid also meant that despite the country getting back to normal, big events had to postpone for a further year.

The band are busy rehearsing to prepare for their hectic schedule

Jake added: “It all seems to be happening in one weekend, its a bit surreal.

"We’re not taking for granted how big this opportunity is.

"Unfortunately we have had to miss out because of Covid.

"Back in 2020 we were due to play massive festivals like Isle of Wight and Kendal Calling main stage and which all had to be cancelled.

"It feels like it has been a long time coming, we were just biding our time.

"We knew eventually they would come back round and we’d get our chance again.

"We are buzzing for our first festival season.

"Members of the band have been to Neighbourhood Weekender and it started sinking in that we would be doing our own a few weeks later.”