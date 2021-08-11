Wigan band The Lathums announce release of their latest single

The Lathums

I’ll Get By is the latest single from their debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be, which will be released on September 24.

Fans of the four-piece will be able get a first listen to the track by tuning into BBC Radio One from 6pm, with Arlo Parks giving it a first play.

Recently the band performed at Tramlines Festival in Sheffield, where they put on an excellent display on the main stage, with the crowd bouncing throughout.

They also performed at Emirates Old Trafford at the Hundred, as their stock continues to grow.

A huge tour awaits the band in October, with a sold-out date at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse lined up, as well as multiple festival appearances, including Liverpool Sound City.

Prior to that, they have also announced intimate shows at The Arts Club and Gorilla.