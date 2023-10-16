Wigan band to appear on headline tour organised by The View to showcase talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In collaboration with This Feeling, The View will introduce a wave of emerging talent including Wigan’s very own The Lilacs, who will perform at Keele University on Novemebr 25.

Comprising Ollie Anglesea, Sam Birchall, Matty Johnson and Dave Gomersall, they have released a number of singles since their debut in 2019 and more than 15,000 monthly listeners on spotify, and singles Vicarage Road and Sally both clocking in at more than a quarter of a million plays each.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lilacs will perform at Keele University on November 25 as part of an initiative to promote up-and-coming bands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group have already performed in a number of iconic venues such as Manchester’s Albert Hall, O2 Academy venues and even found themselves on the bill at the Isle of Wight festival in 2021.

This Feeling founder Mikey Jonns said: “As a young band the opportunity to play big venues with a big band is a dream, so huge love and respect The View boys for making that dream come true for loads of brilliant acts we're working with – it's gonna be a blinding night of music from start to finish!”

The View’s Kyle Falconer, “It’s great that we’re at a stage where we’ve got the opportunity to help young local talent. I look forward to sharing a stage with them.”

Limited tickets remain available here and cost £27.50 for all shows except for the first night in Dundee, which quickly sold-out.