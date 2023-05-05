Stephensons has confirmed that four solicitors from various departments have joined the partnership.

There is Emma Roberts, who joined the team’s family department in 2019 and is a Resolution-accredited family lawyer.

She specialises in private client family law matters and earlier this year became head of divorce and finances.

Sophie Maloney (left) and Adam Pennington (right)

Sophie Maloney has built a wealth of experience since joining the Court of Protection and community care department in 2012 in dealing with judicial reviews and welfare matters.

Andrew Whitehead also began his career at the firm in 2012 and has become an experienced commercial litigation solicitor.

He has established strong expertise in in legal expense work, landlord and tenant litigation and dispute resolution in the process.

Emma Roberts (left) and Andrew Whitehead (right)

Finally, Adam Pennington becomes a partner in the employment law department, having joined in 2010 he qualified as a solicitor in 2015.

He has developed his skills in a wide range of employment law matters, regularly providing legal commentary in the national and broadcast press.

All four solicitors joined the partnership on May 1 2023.

David Baybut, chair of Stephensons said: “I’m thrilled to welcome these four talented solicitors to the partnership. Stephensons is proud of its reputation for leading specialists who work alongside their clients and have a relentless focus on getting the best results.