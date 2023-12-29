News you can trust since 1853
Wigan beauty salons: 13 of the best places according to Google reviews

Wigan is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute New Year’s Eve appointment or opting for a fresh look in 2024, there are plenty of beauty experts in our midst.

We’ve rounded up some of the beauty salons rated 4.5 or above according to Google reviews.

In no particular order, these are 13 of the highest rated beauty salons in Wigan

Rated five out of five from 57 reviews

1. Darla-Bells- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Rated five out of five from 57 reviews Photo: Google

Rated five out of five from 546 reviews

2. Expressions Of Beauty- Main Street, Billinge

Rated five out of five from 546 reviews Photo: Google

Rated five out of five from 43 reviews

3. Simply Beautiful Standish- Preston Road, Standish

Rated five out of five from 43 reviews Photo: submit

Rated five out of five from 18 reviews

4. Kate Maya Nail & Beauty Artistry- Church Street, Orrell

Rated five out of five from 18 reviews Photo: submit

