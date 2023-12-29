Wigan beauty salons: 13 of the best places according to Google reviews
Wigan is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Whether you’re looking for a last-minute New Year’s Eve appointment or opting for a fresh look in 2024, there are plenty of beauty experts in our midst.
We’ve rounded up some of the beauty salons rated 4.5 or above according to Google reviews.
In no particular order, these are 13 of the highest rated beauty salons in Wigan
1 / 4