And while squrriels and owls can be hard to spot, these new additions will keep perfectly still as walkers take a closer look.

For chainsaw artist Mike Burgess has crafted a number of new sculptures for Elnup Wood in Shevington.

Elnup Wood has a foxy new friend

They were installed this week by staff from Groundwork and North Blackpool Pond Trail. A fox, owl and red squrrel have now taken up residence in the wooded valley and are positioned near to public information boards.

Mr Burgess’s work is much in demand and his sculptures can be seen in parks and woods around the North West.

He mainly uses chainsaws and power tools to craft designs from trees and logs which are locally sourced by tree surgeons in the area. His work ranges from small pieces 2ft high to very large bespoke pieces and includes owls, dogs, badgers, foxes, rocking horses, tree houses and garden benches.

